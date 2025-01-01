$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Used
38,302KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP2PKE05047
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Mileage 38,302 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This pickup has 38,302 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP2PKE05047.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Conventional Spare Tire, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Brake Assist, ABS, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Four Wheel Drive, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Mirror(s), Automatic Headlights, Automatic Highbeams, Heat...
