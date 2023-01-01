Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Ford MAVERICK

10,184 KM

Details Description Features

$46,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,996

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2023 Ford MAVERICK

2023 Ford MAVERICK

XLT HYBRID - FRONT WHEEL DRIVE - REGENERATIVE BRAKES

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford MAVERICK

XLT HYBRID - FRONT WHEEL DRIVE - REGENERATIVE BRAKES

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10397916
  2. 10397916
  3. 10397916
  4. 10397916
  5. 10397916
  6. 10397916
  7. 10397916
  8. 10397916
  9. 10397916
  10. 10397916
  11. 10397916
  12. 10397916
  13. 10397916
  14. 10397916
  15. 10397916
  16. 10397916
  17. 10397916
  18. 10397916
  19. 10397916
  20. 10397916
  21. 10397916
  22. 10397916
  23. 10397916
  24. 10397916
  25. 10397916
  26. 10397916
  27. 10397916
  28. 10397916
  29. 10397916
  30. 10397916
  31. 10397916
  32. 10397916
  33. 10397916
  34. 10397916
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,996

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
10,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10397916
  • Stock #: 10713
  • VIN: 3FTTW8E3XPRA38035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,184 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Ford Maverick XLT is a compact pickup truck that offers a unique blend of versatility, fuel efficiency, and modern technology. 17-inch alloy wheels, Bed-mounted cargo light, Spray in Bed Liner, Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 2.5-liter Hybrid Engine: The hybrid powertrain pairs an electric motor with a gasoline engine to maximize fuel efficiency. It comes with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive, making it an excellent choice for those prioritizing fuel economy. This car is this model year which means it comes with a balance of Ford Manufacturer warranty, along with a clean CARFAX!





**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2019 Ford F-350 Chas...
 56,732 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 122,470 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XL 8...
 114,714 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory