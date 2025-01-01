$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,898KM
VIN 1GTUUGEL4PZ250946
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25659A
- Mileage 34,898 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Heated Rear Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, 360 Camera, Tow Package, LED Lights
Sharper, more capable, intelligent, and innovative, this Pro Grade GMC Sierra 1500 is unlike any truck in its class. This 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This pickup has 34,898 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. This premium GMC Sierra 1500 Denali comes fully loaded with perforated leather seats and authentic open-pore wood trim, exclusive exterior styling, unique aluminum wheels, plus a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 7-speaker Bose audio system, SiriusXM, and a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this stunning pickup truck also features heated and cooled front seats and heated second row seats, a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, ultrasonic parking sensors, an HD surround vision camera plus so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Lane Departure Warning, ABS, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Lane Keeping Assist, Tow Hooks, Aluminu...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2023 GMC Sierra 1500