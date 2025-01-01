Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>PLEASE ALLOW 48 HOURS FOR BOOKING TEST DRIVE - VEHICLE OFF-SITE</strong></p><p></p><p>The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab AT4 is packed with a 3.0 L Duramax Turbo-Diesel I6 305 hp and 495 lb-ft torque. Four-Wheel Drive (4×4), Max towing capacity up to <strong> 13,000 lb ( 5,897 kg), </strong>Official fuel consumption roughly: <strong>~ 10.9 L/100 km city / ~ 9.9 L/100 km highway. </strong>Crew cab roomy 4-door configuration, good for passengers or crew + cargo, Leather-wrapped steering wheel and premium interior trim, Dual power front seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Infotainment / touch-screen multimedia with modern connectivity, Remote keyless entry, power windows/locks, wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto®, rear-camera mirror, bed-view camera, Standard safety suite includes features under GMC Pro Safety: Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist / Lane Departure Warning, Automatic High Beams (IntelliBeam), Following Distance Indicator. And so much more. This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX and a balance of GMC manufacturer warranty. </p> <p><strong>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE.</strong></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>Fees associated with your vehicle Purchase at Autohouse:</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>Please note, Kingston and Kitchener locations have a differing schedule of fees.</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>Autohouse Kingston:</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )> All vehicles sold at <strong>Autohouse Kingston </strong>are subject to an Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong> On Financed Deals:</strong>We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included in any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston.Our<strong><em>Finance Fee</em></strong>is<strong><em>$699.</em></strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong> On Cash Deals:</strong>We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation.Our<strong><em>Cash Purchase Surcharge</em></strong>is<strong><em>$999.</em></strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>Autohouse Kitchener:</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )> All vehicles sold at <strong>Autohouse Kitchener </strong>are subject to an Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong> On Financed Deals:</strong>We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included in any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston.Our<strong><em>Finance Fee</em></strong>is<strong><em>$949.</em></strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong> On Cash Deals:</strong>We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation.Our<strong><em>Cash Purchase Surcharge</em></strong>is<strong><em>$999.</em></strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )> Vehicles sold at Autohouse Kitchener are <strong>sold As-Is </strong>and are subject to an <u>optional </u><strong>Safety Inspection Fee of $799.</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>OMVIC FEE Applicable to Kingston and Kitchener Locations</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council<strong>charges each person in Ontario $22 when they make a vehicle purchase.</strong>This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines, OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>Licensing Fee Applicable to Kingston and Kitchener Locations</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Autohouse Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle.<strong>$32</strong>to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle.<strong>$59</strong>to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>Autohouse Inclusions Explained</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>Safety Inspection</strong>Autohouse Kingston will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done at the expense of Autohouse Kingston and are included in our advertised price. Autohouse Kitchener will provide this service for an <strong><u>optional</u> fee of $799</strong>. This will also include an oil change.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>Oil Change</strong>Autohouse Kingston will change the engine oil and filter on each vehicle at the time of sale.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>Keys:</strong>Autohouse guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys, they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>Vehicle History:</strong>CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available on our website with every vehicle listing. If for some reason this report does now show, just ask. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>Fuel & Detail:</strong>Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>The Autohouse Brand is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area since 1992. We have also expanded to the Kitchener-Waterloo Region in 2025. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add Warranty, Insurance Products to your deal to protect your investment.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd</strong>, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. And <strong>1290 King St E. in Kitchener.</strong> Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</span></p><p>**PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!<p> <p> <strong> Fees Associate with vehicle Purchase at Autohouse </strong> <p> <p> All vehicles sold at Autohouse Kingston are subject to a $699 Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure. </p> <p> <strong> On Financed Deals: </strong> We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included with any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston. </p> <p> <strong> On Cash Deals: </strong>We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation. </p> <p> <strong> OMVIC FEE </strong> </p> <p> Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council <strong>charges each person in Ontario $12.50 when they make a vehicle purchase.</strong> This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf. </p> <p> <strong> Licensing Fee </strong> </p> <p> Autohouse Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. <strong> $32 </strong> to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. <strong> $59 </strong> to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage. <p><strong> Autohouse Kingston Inclusions Explained </strong> </p> <p><strong> Safety Inspection </strong> Autohouse Kingston will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done at the expense of Autohouse Kingston and are included in our advertised price. </p> <p><strong> Oil Change</strong> Autohouse Kingston will change the engine oil and filter on each vehicle at the time of sale. </p> <p><strong> Keys </strong> Autohouse Kingston guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing. </p> <p><strong> Vehicle History</strong> CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available on our website with every vehicle listing. If for some reason this report does now show, just ask. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision. </p> <p><strong> Fuel & Detail </strong> Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery. </p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Arham Amirullah (Finance Manager) - Extension 103 - Cell - 613-360-2780; arham@autohousekingston.ca</p>

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

26,000 KM

Details Description Features

$63,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

DURAMAX - AT4

Watch This Vehicle
13286243

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

DURAMAX - AT4

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 13286243.765052934?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=26590
  2. 13286243
  3. 13286243
  4. 13286243
  5. 13286243
  6. 13286243
  7. 13286243
  8. 13286243
  9. 13286243
  10. 13286243
  11. 13286243
  12. 13286243
  13. 13286243
  14. 13286243
  15. 13286243
  16. 13286243
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUEE8XPG352171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EL1001
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE ALLOW 48 HOURS FOR BOOKING TEST DRIVE - VEHICLE OFF-SITE

The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab AT4 is packed with a 3.0 L Duramax Turbo-Diesel I6 305 hp and 495 lb-ft torque. Four-Wheel Drive (4×4), Max towing capacity up to 13,000 lb ( 5,897 kg), Official fuel consumption roughly: ~ 10.9 L/100 km city / ~ 9.9 L/100 km highway. Crew cab roomy 4-door configuration, good for passengers or crew + cargo, Leather-wrapped steering wheel and premium interior trim, Dual power front seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Infotainment / touch-screen multimedia with modern connectivity, Remote keyless entry, power windows/locks, wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto®, rear-camera mirror, bed-view camera, Standard safety suite includes features under GMC Pro Safety: Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist / Lane Departure Warning, Automatic High Beams (IntelliBeam), Following Distance Indicator. And so much more. This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX and a balance of GMC manufacturer warranty.

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE.

Fees associated with your vehicle Purchase at Autohouse:

Please note, Kingston and Kitchener locations have a differing schedule of fees.

Autohouse Kingston:

All vehicles sold at Autohouse Kingston are subject to an Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure.

On Financed Deals:We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included in any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston.OurFinance Feeis$699.

On Cash Deals:We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation.OurCash Purchase Surchargeis$999.

Autohouse Kitchener:

All vehicles sold at Autohouse Kitchener are subject to an Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure.

On Financed Deals:We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included in any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston.OurFinance Feeis$949.

On Cash Deals:We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation.OurCash Purchase Surchargeis$999.

Vehicles sold at Autohouse Kitchener are sold As-Is and are subject to an optional Safety Inspection Fee of $799.

OMVIC FEE Applicable to Kingston and Kitchener Locations

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Councilcharges each person in Ontario $22 when they make a vehicle purchase.This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines, OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf.

Licensing Fee Applicable to Kingston and Kitchener Locations

Autohouse Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle.$32to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle.$59to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.

Autohouse Inclusions Explained

Safety InspectionAutohouse Kingston will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done at the expense of Autohouse Kingston and are included in our advertised price. Autohouse Kitchener will provide this service for an optional fee of $799. This will also include an oil change.

Oil ChangeAutohouse Kingston will change the engine oil and filter on each vehicle at the time of sale.

Keys:Autohouse guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys, they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.

Vehicle History:CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available on our website with every vehicle listing. If for some reason this report does now show, just ask. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.

Fuel & Detail:Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.

The Autohouse Brand is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area since 1992. We have also expanded to the Kitchener-Waterloo Region in 2025. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add Warranty, Insurance Products to your deal to protect your investment.

We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. And 1290 King St E. in Kitchener. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!

**PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



Fees Associate with vehicle Purchase at Autohouse


All vehicles sold at Autohouse Kingston are subject to a $699 Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure.


On Financed Deals: We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included with any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston.


On Cash Deals: We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation.



OMVIC FEE


Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council charges each person in Ontario $12.50 when they make a vehicle purchase. This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf.



Licensing Fee


Autohouse Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. $32 to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. $59 to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.


Autohouse Kingston Inclusions Explained


Safety Inspection Autohouse Kingston will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done at the expense of Autohouse Kingston and are included in our advertised price.


Oil Change Autohouse Kingston will change the engine oil and filter on each vehicle at the time of sale.


Keys Autohouse Kingston guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.


Vehicle History CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available on our website with every vehicle listing. If for some reason this report does now show, just ask. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.


Fuel & Detail Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.




Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!




Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca




Arham Amirullah (Finance Manager) - Extension 103 - Cell - 613-360-2780; arham@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

Used 2020 Kia Sedona SX Tech 3RD ROW SEATING - SUNROOF for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Kia Sedona SX Tech 3RD ROW SEATING - SUNROOF 113,910 KM $24,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium NAVIGATION - LEATHER for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Ford Escape Titanium NAVIGATION - LEATHER 117,207 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge SEL REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Ford Edge SEL REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL 77,713 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$63,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2023 GMC Sierra 1500