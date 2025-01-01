2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Four Wheel Drive

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Capless Fuel Fill

Automatic Stop/Start

Rear axle, 3.23 ratio

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Pickup bed

Recovery hooks, chrome

Trailer brake controller, integrated

Brake lining wear indicator

Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Air filter, heavy-duty

Auto-locking rear differential

Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control

Hill Descent Control (Requires 4WD model.)

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner

Exhaust, dual system (Includes chrome exhaust tips.)

Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)