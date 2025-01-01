Menu
???? 1.5L 4CYL All Wheel Drive GMC TERRAIN SLE 2023 Adventure-ready capability meets everyday comfort! ????<br><br> This reliable GMC TERRAIN SLE delivers confident all-wheel drive performance with impressive fuel efficiency from its 1.5L turbo engine. Perfect for families and commuters alike!<br><br> ? All Wheel Drive<br> ? Backup Camera<br> ? Bluetooth Connectivity<br> ? Air Conditioning<br> ? Cruise Control<br> ? Full Power Group<br><br> ?? NO FEES! <span>(Just pay applicable taxes.)</span><br> ?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!<br><br> ?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:<br> ?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199<br> ?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444<br> ?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494<br> ?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560<br><br> ?? Visit <strong>WWW.MYCAR.CA</strong> to see this GMC TERRAIN and more!<br> ?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

2023 GMC Terrain

150,034 KM

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

SLE

13325405

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,034KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG5PL113141

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251576
  • Mileage 150,034 KM

???? 1.5L 4CYL All Wheel Drive GMC TERRAIN SLE 2023 Adventure-ready capability meets everyday comfort! ????



This reliable GMC TERRAIN SLE delivers confident all-wheel drive performance with impressive fuel efficiency from its 1.5L turbo engine. Perfect for families and commuters alike!



? All Wheel Drive

? Backup Camera

? Bluetooth Connectivity

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this GMC TERRAIN and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2023 GMC Terrain