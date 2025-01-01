$21,495+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
2023 GMC Terrain
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,034KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG5PL113141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 251576
- Mileage 150,034 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 1.5L 4CYL All Wheel Drive GMC TERRAIN SLE 2023 Adventure-ready capability meets everyday comfort! ????
This reliable GMC TERRAIN SLE delivers confident all-wheel drive performance with impressive fuel efficiency from its 1.5L turbo engine. Perfect for families and commuters alike!
? All Wheel Drive
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this GMC TERRAIN and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
