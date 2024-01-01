$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 GMC Yukon
Denali- Navigation - Leather Seats
2023 GMC Yukon
Denali- Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
29,433KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKS2DKL8PR127445
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24250A
- Mileage 29,433 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heads-Up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate!
Highly intuitive and built around an active family mindset, there isn't much this GMC Yukon cannot achieve. This 2023 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon sits above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 29,433 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. This Premium Yukon Denali comes with an ultra premium design, featuring a massive 15 inch heads up display, cooled leather seats, an impressive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an exclusive interior dash design, chrome exterior accents, a unique front grille and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather wheel, power liftgate, a Bose Surround audio system, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Technology, front and rear pedestrian alert, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, automatic emergency braking, trailering equipment, wireless charging and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heads-up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Highly intuitive and built around an active family mindset, there isn't much this GMC Yukon cannot achieve. This 2023 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon sits above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 29,433 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. This Premium Yukon Denali comes with an ultra premium design, featuring a massive 15 inch heads up display, cooled leather seats, an impressive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an exclusive interior dash design, chrome exterior accents, a unique front grille and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather wheel, power liftgate, a Bose Surround audio system, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Technology, front and rear pedestrian alert, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, automatic emergency braking, trailering equipment, wireless charging and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heads-up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Premium Sound System, Running Boards/Si...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2011 Kia Soul 4u- Sunroof 145,541 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Spark LT- Bluetooth - MyLink - $108 B/W 132,646 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac ATS Sedan Luxury AWD- Leather Seats 50,184 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2023 GMC Yukon