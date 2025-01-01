$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Pilot
Touring
2023 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,245KM
VIN 5FNYG1H74PB501149
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 37,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, HUD, 4G Wi-Fi, Sunroof, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist
This all-new 2023 Pilot is well-suited for anyone who wants the practicality of a minivan, but with more stylish looks. This 2023 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
With a highly flexible interior, extremely comfortable ride, and loads of active safety features, this all-new 2023 Honda Pilot should easily be your top choice. The interior of this Honda Pilot surrounds you and your passengers in sophistication thanks to its ergonomic design and soft-touch materials. If your family needs a new driving partner that's steeped in refinement, look no further than this stunning 2023 Honda Pilot.This SUV has 37,245 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is Touring. Revel in luxury and refinement in this Pilot Touring, which comes standard with unique machined aluminum wheels, a dual-panel glass sunroof with a power sunshade, a sonorous 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, ventilated and heated front seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, perforated leather-trimmed seating upholstery, voice activated dual-zone front climate control, and a driver's heads up display. Connectivity is handled via a 9-inch infotainment screen with Honda Satellite-linked navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and mobile hotspot internet access. Safety features include an aerial view camera system, HondaLink Assist Emergency SOS, blind spot detection, collision mitigation braking system with forward collision warning and rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and front and rear parking sensors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, ABS, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Folding Mirrors, Sun/Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Mirrors, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, Power Door...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda Pilot