2023 Hyundai Elantra

5,400 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2023 Hyundai Elantra

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Tech Package REMOTE START - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Tech Package REMOTE START - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

5,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9263554
  Stock #: 10406
  VIN: KMHLM4AG9PU378398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred with Tech Package still smells new! This is a next-model year vehicle packed with features like Navigation, remote start, backup cam, heated seats, heated steering wheel, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, lane assist, blind spot warning and so much more! This vehicle has a clean carfax and a huge BALANCE OF HYUNDAI MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

