2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

33,312 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate 200,000KM EXTENDED HYUNDAI WARRANTY INCLUDED

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate 200,000KM EXTENDED HYUNDAI WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

33,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334841
  • Stock #: 10703
  • VIN: 5ntjcdaf6ph052544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,312 KM

Vehicle Description

*BLACK RHINO WHEELS AND TOYO TIRES AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE of $3500**

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate is a top-tier compact pickup truck that embodies innovation, premium features, and versatile utility. Hyundai's high-definition infotainment system with a large touchscreen display, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and premium audio, Remote start, Remote tailgate, Bed storage compartments and under-bed trunk for added cargo versatility, Advanced driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert
and so much more! This vehicle has a clean carfax and a 200KM hyundai extended warranty!



**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

