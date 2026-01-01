$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred COMING SOON
2023 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred COMING SOON
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Featuring a 2.5-liter Smartstream inline-4 delivering HTRAC all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 9.1 L/100km city and 7.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Preferred trim showcases Hyundai's striking parametric design with LED daytime running lights, hidden-type rear wipers, body-colour door handles and mirrors, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the modern, spacious cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, and an 8-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Hyundai SmartSense includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist. Additional features include proximity key entry with push-button start, hands-free smart liftgate, and a clean carfax!
Vehicle Features
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613-634-3262