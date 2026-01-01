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<p><strong>The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Featuring a 2.5-liter Smartstream inline-4 delivering HTRAC all-wheel drive, achieving an <strong>estimated 9.1 L/100km city and 7.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. </strong>The Preferred trim showcases Hyundai's striking parametric design with LED daytime running lights, hidden-type rear wipers, body-colour door handles and mirrors, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the modern, spacious cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, and an 8-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Hyundai SmartSense includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist. Additional features include proximity key entry with push-button start, hands-free smart liftgate, and a clean carfax!</span></p>

2023 Hyundai Tucson

117,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred COMING SOON

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14212001

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred COMING SOON

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
117,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE5PU222669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Featuring a 2.5-liter Smartstream inline-4 delivering HTRAC all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 9.1 L/100km city and 7.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Preferred trim showcases Hyundai's striking parametric design with LED daytime running lights, hidden-type rear wipers, body-colour door handles and mirrors, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the modern, spacious cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, and an 8-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Hyundai SmartSense includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist. Additional features include proximity key entry with push-button start, hands-free smart liftgate, and a clean carfax!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2023 Hyundai Tucson