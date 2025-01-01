$49,998+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4xe Base- Low Mileage
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4xe Base- Low Mileage
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,265KM
VIN 1C4RJYB68P8814249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 25624A
- Mileage 5,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than this legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. This 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is second to none when it comes to efficiency, safety, and capability. Improving on its legendary design with exceptional materials and elevated craftsmanship, this Cherokee 4xe creates an unforgettable driving experience. With plenty of room for your adventure gear, enough seats for your whole family and incredible off-road capability, this 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe has you covered! This low mileage SUV has just 5,265 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Grand Cherokee 4xe's trim level is Base. Kickstart your family adventures with this Cherokee 4xe, generously equipped with a punchy powertrain, power-adjustable heated seats with 4-way lumbar support, a heated synthetic leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push-button start, a power liftgate, and a 10.1-inch screen infotainment screen bundled with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot access, smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and a 10-speaker audio system. Safety on the road is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and parking sensors. Additional features include LED lights, illuminated cupholders, automatic high beams, and so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJYB68P8814249.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F 4XE -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV, LUXURY TECH GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Integrated Off-Road Camera Surround View Camera System Rain-Sensing...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee