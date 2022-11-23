Menu
2023 Jeep Wrangler

1,000 KM

Details

$68,589

+ tax & licensing
$68,589

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

2023 Jeep Wrangler

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon RUBICON | DEMO | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS & STEERING

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon RUBICON | DEMO | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS & STEERING

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

$68,589

+ taxes & licensing

1,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9371242
  Stock #: 23J007
  VIN: 1C4HJXFG4PW542819

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Rubicon Package in Earl Clear Coat comes with automatic transmission and 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine. Stand out with the distinctive Rubicon hood decal and indulge in the modern technology and luxury interior that stays true to his legendary heritage.

Company Demonstrator

*WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! Here at Kingston Dodge we will go above and beyond to get you the tax savings you need to get you into your brand new vehicle!*

*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!*

Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry. You can be assured that your next purchasing experience will be easy and hassle free. Good credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We approve all credit, thats right - WE SAY YES! Come on in to Kingston Dodge today and meet our friendly, knowledgeable, and experienced staff or visit www.kingstondodge.com to book your appointment. Proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Belleville, Gananoque, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Ottawa, Peterborough, North Bay, the GTA and every town in-between.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

