1.6L LX+ FWD!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. HEATED SEATS. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343) 429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2023 Kia Rio

71,802 KM

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing
Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

Used
71,802KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD0PE585256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251168
  • Mileage 71,802 KM

Vehicle Description

1.6L LX+ FWD!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. HEATED SEATS. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343) 429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

