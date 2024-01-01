Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that offers a comfortable ride and a ton of features? Look no further than this stunning 2023 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Auto FWD, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This beautiful blue sedan boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on any road. With only 30,957km on the odometer, this Mazda is practically brand new and ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Step inside and be greeted by a comfortable and modern interior with features like power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel. Youll also appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and a rear window defroster. The MAZDA3 is packed with safety features too, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a blind spot monitor.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzling features that will make you fall in love with this 2023 Mazda MAZDA3:</p><ul><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> The MAZDA3 is known for its sleek and modern design, turning heads wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The MAZDA3 offers a comfortable and spacious interior for both passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> The MAZDA3 comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features to keep you and your loved ones protected.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> This driver-assist feature alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot, helping you stay safe while changing lanes.</li></ul><p>Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today and see this fantastic 2023 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Auto FWD in person. It wont last long!</p><p> </p>

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

30,957 KM

$24,288

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Auto FWD

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Auto FWD

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,957KM
VIN JM1BPAK71P1604911

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,957 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
$24,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2023 Mazda MAZDA3