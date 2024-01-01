$24,288+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
GX Auto FWD
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
GX Auto FWD
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$24,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,957 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that offers a comfortable ride and a ton of features? Look no further than this stunning 2023 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Auto FWD, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This beautiful blue sedan boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on any road. With only 30,957km on the odometer, this Mazda is practically brand new and ready for many more adventures.
Step inside and be greeted by a comfortable and modern interior with features like power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel. You'll also appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and a rear window defroster. The MAZDA3 is packed with safety features too, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a blind spot monitor.
Here are five of the most sizzling features that will make you fall in love with this 2023 Mazda MAZDA3:
- Stylish Design: The MAZDA3 is known for its sleek and modern design, turning heads wherever you go.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Spacious Interior: The MAZDA3 offers a comfortable and spacious interior for both passengers and cargo.
- Advanced Safety Features: The MAZDA3 comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features to keep you and your loved ones protected.
- Blind Spot Monitor: This driver-assist feature alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot, helping you stay safe while changing lanes.
Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today and see this fantastic 2023 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Auto FWD in person. It won't last long!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910