2023 Nissan Pathfinder
8 PASSENGER!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!!!
PREVIOUS RENTAL
$35,495 + tax & licensing
60,572 KM

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

60,572 KM

Details

$35,495

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

8 PASSENGER!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE F

12542564

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

8 PASSENGER!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE F

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,572KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR3AC7PC253516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,572 KM

Vehicle Description

8 PASSENGER!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!!!PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343) 429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

2023 Nissan Pathfinder