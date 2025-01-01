Menu
LOW MILEAGE!!!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

2023 Subaru WRX

38,553 KM

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru WRX

Sport SPORT (M6) 4DR AWD SEDAN

12629499

2023 Subaru WRX

Sport SPORT (M6) 4DR AWD SEDAN

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,553KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1VBAF67P9801800

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250634
  • Mileage 38,553 KM

LOW MILEAGE!!!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$35,995

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2023 Subaru WRX