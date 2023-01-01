$25,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Yamaha Wave Runner
GP1800SVHO, Only $139 BiWkly OAC*
Location
D&D Auto Services Ltd
1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2
$25,995
- VIN: YAMA1095B323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Personal Watercraft
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 2 KM
Vehicle Description
The Yamaha GP1800R SVHO was born to be the quickest, fastest and most precise handling WaveRunner and a Legend in professional watercraft racing. The 1.8L, supercharged Super Vortex High Output Marine engine is the most technologically advanced engine ever designed for a personal watercraft. Smooth, high power output with low fuel consumption.
Auto Trim with Cornering and Launch Control, automatically shifts the trim into the bow down position when decelerating for tighter cornering. Launch Control automatically shifts the trim down to prevent bow rise when accelerating quickly.
Multi Mount system to allow Speakers, GPS and Cameras. Reboarding step to make reboarding more comfortable. Slant Detection Sensor to stop the engine immediately if the watercraft becomes overturned. Visibility Spout to make the Watercraft more conspicuous. Manufacturer Warranty till May 2025.
*Financing Available as low as 6.99 % OAC. Bi-Weekly Payments of $139 Calculated on 10 Year Term and does not Include HST. No Payments for 6 Months Promo on Now !! Come See It Soon.
