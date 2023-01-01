Menu
2023 Yamaha Wave Runner

2 KM

Details

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
D&D Auto Services Ltd

613-389-6359

GP1800SVHO, Only $139 BiWkly OAC*

Location

D&D Auto Services Ltd

1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2

613-389-6359

Sale

2KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10219794
  • Stock #: 1100
  • VIN: YAMA1095B323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 2 KM

Vehicle Description

The Yamaha GP1800R SVHO was born to be the quickest, fastest and most precise handling WaveRunner and a Legend in professional watercraft racing. The 1.8L, supercharged Super Vortex High Output Marine engine is the most technologically advanced engine ever designed for a personal watercraft.  Smooth, high power output with low fuel consumption.
Auto Trim with Cornering and Launch Control, automatically shifts the trim into the bow down position when decelerating for tighter cornering.   Launch Control automatically shifts the trim down to prevent bow rise when accelerating quickly.
Multi Mount system to allow Speakers, GPS and Cameras. Reboarding step to make reboarding more comfortable. Slant Detection Sensor to stop the engine immediately if the watercraft becomes overturned. Visibility Spout to make the Watercraft more conspicuous. Manufacturer Warranty till May 2025.
*Financing Available as low as 6.99 % OAC. Bi-Weekly Payments of $139 Calculated on 10 Year Term and does not Include HST. No Payments for 6 Months Promo on Now !! Come See It Soon.                  

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Auto Trim
Reboarding Step
Wake Control
Auto Launch

D&D Auto Services Ltd

D&D Auto Services Ltd

1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2

