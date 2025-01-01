$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Cadillac CTS
Sport- Aluminum Wheels - Cooled Seats
2024 Cadillac CTS
Sport- Aluminum Wheels - Cooled Seats
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,121KM
VIN 1G6DU5RK0R0116693
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25502A
- Mileage 12,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Cooled Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This Cadillac CT5 features head-turning styling and a raft of impressive safety and infotainment technology. This 2024 Cadillac CT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
With endless amounts of grace and elegance, this gorgeous Cadillac CT-5 has been crafted to inspire your deepest desires. With a driver centric cockpit and high-quality material, no detail is too small, and this CT-5 is sure to impress. Set your heart racing and put your mind at ease in this premium Cadillac.This low mileage sedan has just 12,121 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CT5's trim level is Sport. Built for performance and style, this CT5 Sport comes loaded with a unique front sport grille and rear spoiler, a thicker leather-wrapped steering wheel with magnesium paddle shifters, 18-way performance front bolstered seats, wireless device charging, adaptive remote start, park assist, dual zone climate control, a premium 9-speaker audio system, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert. Style and technology flourish with exclusive aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting, heated power side mirrors, forward collision warning, a massive 10-inch touchscreen with voice recognition that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and a HD rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Cooled Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.0L TWIN-SCROLL TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Auxiliary Audio Input, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adaptive Cruise Control, ABS, Smart De...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2024 Cadillac CTS