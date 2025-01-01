$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Z71- Low Mileage
2024 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Z71- Low Mileage
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10KM
VIN 1GCPTDEK7R1254755
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25610A
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2024 Chevy Colorado is more capable and ever ready for whatever epic adventures come your way. This 2024 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
With robust powertrain options and an incredibly refined interior, this Chevrolet Colorado is simply unstoppable. Boasting a raft of features for supreme off-roading prowess, this truck will take you over all terrain and back, without breaking a sweat. This 2024 Colorado is a great embodiment of versatility, capability and great value.This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 10 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is Z71. This Z71 doubles down on the Colorado's off-roading chops, with even more power output, upgraded all-terrain aluminum wheels, front recovery hooks, LED headlights and fog lamps, hill descent control, a locking rear differential and off-roading suspension with switchable drive modes, along with push button start and daytime running lights, along with great standard features such as a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.7L TURBOMAX (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), Power Windows, Front Collision Mitigation, Turbocharged, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Automatic Highbeams, Powe...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2024 Chevrolet Colorado