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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT - Aluminum Wheels - $536 B/W
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT - Aluminum Wheels - $536 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$79,335
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
48,219KM
VIN 2GC4YNEY0R1203316
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P02216
- Mileage 48,219 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen!
Take on the most arduous of tasks with this incredibly potent 2024 Silverado 2500HD. This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This 2024 Silverado 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the Silverado 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 48,219 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 2500HD LT is a great choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, power windows and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $535.51 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Take on the most arduous of tasks with this incredibly potent 2024 Silverado 2500HD. This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This 2024 Silverado 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the Silverado 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 48,219 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 2500HD LT is a great choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, power windows and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $535.51 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Air vents, rear, heating/cooling (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Windows, power rear, express down (Not available with Regular Cab models.)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
Steering wheel, wrapped
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Bumper, front chrome
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Mirror caps, Black
Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mouldings, beltline, Black
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Taillamps with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights
BedStep, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered. Not available with (PCM) Convenience Package II unless (QK2) Multi-Flex tailgate is ordered.)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)
Air filtration monitoring
Transfer case, two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Exhaust, single, side
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Following Distance Indicator
Rear Seat Reminder (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
3 Years of Remote Access. The Remote Access Plan gives you simplified remote control of your properly equipped vehicle and unlocks a variety of great features in your myChevrolet mobile app. See dealer for details. (Does not include emergency or securi...
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only (Included and only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.)
Rear Seat Belt Indicator (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology
GVWR, 10,450 lbs. (4740 kg) (Included and only available with CK20743 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 17" wheels or CC20753 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 18", 20" or 22" wheels.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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$79,335
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500