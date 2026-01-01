2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Lane Departure Warning

Following Distance Indicator

Rear Seat Reminder (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu

3 Years of Remote Access. The Remote Access Plan gives you simplified remote control of your properly equipped vehicle and unlocks a variety of great features in your myChevrolet mobile app. See dealer for details. (Does not include emergency or securi...

Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only (Included and only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.)