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2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT COMING SOON
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT COMING SOON
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
22,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MRSL7RB125454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11731
- Mileage 22,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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$26,995
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Autohouse Kingston
613-634-3262
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer