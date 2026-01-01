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2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

22,000 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT COMING SOON

Watch This Vehicle
14211995

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT COMING SOON

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
22,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MRSL7RB125454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11731
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer