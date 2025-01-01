$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Chevrolet Trax
2RS- Certified
2024 Chevrolet Trax
2RS- Certified
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,639KM
VIN KL77LJE28RC045041
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P02096
- Mileage 20,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
This new and refreshed 2024 Chevrolet Trax promises genuine practicality in a stylish and attractive package. This 2024 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
All new and redesigned for 2024, the ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2024 Trax.This SUV has 20,639 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Trax's trim level is 2RS. This Trax 2RS features the Driver Confidence Package with rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control, with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, USB A/C charging, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an upgraded 11-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This new and refreshed 2024 Chevrolet Trax promises genuine practicality in a stylish and attractive package. This 2024 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
All new and redesigned for 2024, the ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2024 Trax.This SUV has 20,639 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Trax's trim level is 2RS. This Trax 2RS features the Driver Confidence Package with rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control, with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, USB A/C charging, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an upgraded 11-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.2L TURBO DOHC DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm 162 lb-ft of torque [219 N-m] @ 2500 rpm) (STD),Keyless Start,Automatic Highbeams,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front Performance,Temporary Sp...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Base- Low Mileage 5,265 KM $49,998 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS- Certified 20,639 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 GMC Yukon Denali 43,589 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2024 Chevrolet Trax