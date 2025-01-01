$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax
1RS- Low Mileage
2024 Chevrolet Trax
1RS- Low Mileage
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,947KM
VIN KL77LGE2XRC019396
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25498A
- Mileage 6,947 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With a dazzling redesign, even more room and cutting edge safety tech, this 2024 Chevy is a great crossover choice. This 2024 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
All new and redesigned for 2024, the ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2024 Trax.This low mileage SUV has just 6,947 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Trax's trim level is 1RS. This Trax 1RS steps it up with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, USB A/C charging, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.2L TURBO DOHC DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm 162 lb-ft of torque [219 N-m] @ 2500 rpm) (STD), Tires - Front Performance, Front Wheel Drive, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Turbocharged, A...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2024 Chevrolet Trax