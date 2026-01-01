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2024 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Certified - $156 B/W
2024 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Certified - $156 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
58,686KM
VIN KL77LFE26RC173470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P02222
- Mileage 58,686 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
This new and refreshed 2024 Chevrolet Trax promises genuine practicality in a stylish and attractive package. This 2024 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
All new and redesigned for 2024, the ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2024 Trax.
This SUV has 58,686 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Summit White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Trax's trim level is LS. This stylish and attractive SUV is loaded with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, USB A/C charging, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $155.24 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This new and refreshed 2024 Chevrolet Trax promises genuine practicality in a stylish and attractive package. This 2024 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
All new and redesigned for 2024, the ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2024 Trax.
This SUV has 58,686 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Summit White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Trax's trim level is LS. This stylish and attractive SUV is loaded with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, USB A/C charging, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $155.24 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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$22,998
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Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2024 Chevrolet Trax