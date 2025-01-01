$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4- Low Mileage
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4- Low Mileage
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,699KM
VIN 3GTUUEE80RG339691
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25379A
- Mileage 14,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever.This low mileage pickup has just 14,699 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4. Built for adventure, this ultra capable GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 comes very well equipped with an off-road suspension with skid plates, perforated leather seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, body-coloured exterior accents and a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this amazing pickup truck also features a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology, a HD rear vision camera plus so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Tow Hitch, Four Wheel Drive, LED Headlights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Tow Hooks, Turbocharged, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, ABS, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Cooled Front Seat(s), A/C,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2024 GMC Sierra 1500