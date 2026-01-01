$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain
DENALI - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Used
3,946KM
VIN 3GKALXEG1RL282762
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,946 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2024 Terrain is an exceptionally capable SUV ready to take on your urban demands. This 2024 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
From endless details that drastically improve this SUV's usability, to striking style and amazing capability, this 2024 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. You can't go wrong with this SUV for all your family hauling needs. This low mileage SUV has just 3,946 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This Terrain Denali comes fully loaded with premium leather cooled seats with memory settings, a large colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, wireless charging and it's 4G LTE capable. This luxurious Terrain Denali also comes with a power rear liftgate, automatic park assist, lane change alert with blind spot detection, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior accents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, a remote engine starter, HD surround vision camera, heads up display, LED signature lighting, an enhanced premium suspension and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling large items a breeze.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Steering wheel, heated
Rear seat reminder
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Assist handle, driver
Driver Shift Controls
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Sunglass storage, overhead
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Air vents, 2nd row
Lighting, interior with accent lighting under door armrest, floor console and instrument panel
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin
Memory Package, recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Sill plates, front
Display, enhanced driver instrument information 8" enhanced multi-colour customizable driver information screen
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Steering wheel, wrapped
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
GMC Connected Navigation (Limited Trial). Relevant navigation features are now connected to the cloud to provide real time information such as up to date POI's, traffic updates, fuel prices, parking information, route calculations and more
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Exterior
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirror caps, body-colour
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tail lamps, LED signature
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Door handles, body-colour with chrome surround
Headlamps, LED with C-shaped lighting
Trim, body-colour lower body
Tire, spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Cold Air Grille Shutter
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands-free with logo projection
Mechanical
Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Brake, electronic parking
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Recovery hooks, front provisions
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Suspension, Enhanced Ride
Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Media / Nav / Comm
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console
Bose Sound System premium 7-speaker system with amplifier in centre console
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Denali Premium Package includes (BGP) Driver Tech Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kingston Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
