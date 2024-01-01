Menu
CRV TOURING HYBRID!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL TODAY!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)

2024 Honda CR-V

29,180 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V

CRV TOURING HYBRID!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL TODAY!!!

2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid Touring CRV TOURING HYBRID!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL TODAY!!!

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,180KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS6H95RH205367

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240881
  • Mileage 29,180 KM

CRV TOURING HYBRID!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL TODAY!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

AWD
CVT

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

