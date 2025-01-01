$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Venue
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$22,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 58,212 KM
Vehicle Description
1.6L PREFERRED FWD!!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL. REMOTE START. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343) 429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
