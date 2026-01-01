$38,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 Infiniti QX50
PURE
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Certified
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,178 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging Pad, Wi-Fi Hotspot! Innovative and reinventive, this Infiniti QX50 is for those who defy the status quo. This 2024 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Kingston. With stylish exterior looks and an upscale interior, this Infiniti QX50 rubs shoulders with the best luxury crossovers in the segment. Focusing on engaging on-road dynamics with dazzling styling, the QX50 is a fantastic option for those in pursuit of cutting-edge refinement. The interior exudes unpretentious luxury, with a suite of smart tech that ensures you're always connected and safe when on the road. This low mileage SUV has just 10,178 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. Our QX50's trim level is PURE. This QX50 rewards you with delightful standard features such as heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, a wireless charging pad, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and leatherette seating surfaces. Infotainment duties are handled by dual 8-inch and 7-inch touchscreens, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM. Safety features include blind spot detection, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging Pad, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning. To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGEInstead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer?s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN?T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $263.24 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
