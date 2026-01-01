$24,695+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Seltos
EX LEATHER - SUNROOF
2024 Kia Seltos
EX LEATHER - SUNROOF
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$24,695
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,709 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Kia Seltos EX featuring a 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering an estimated 8.8 L/100km city and 7.6 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The EX trim elevates its presence with leather seating that includes heated front seats, 10-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Kia Drive Wise includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, sunroof, a balance of the Kia manufacturer warranty and a clean CARFAX.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autohouse Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Autohouse Kingston
Autohouse Kingston
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-634-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-634-3262