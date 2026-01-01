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<p><strong>The 2024 Kia Seltos EX</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> featuring a 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering an estimated <strong>8.8 L/100km city and 7.6 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. </strong>The EX trim elevates its presence with leather seating that includes heated front seats, 10-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Kia Drive Wise includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, sunroof, a balance of the Kia manufacturer warranty and a clean CARFAX.</span></p>

2024 Kia Seltos

72,709 KM

Details Description Features

$24,695

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Kia Seltos

EX LEATHER - SUNROOF

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14110771

2024 Kia Seltos

EX LEATHER - SUNROOF

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,695

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
72,709KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA7R7618763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,709 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Kia Seltos EX featuring a 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering an estimated 8.8 L/100km city and 7.6 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The EX trim elevates its presence with leather seating that includes heated front seats, 10-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Kia Drive Wise includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, sunroof, a balance of the Kia manufacturer warranty and a clean CARFAX.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$24,695

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2024 Kia Seltos