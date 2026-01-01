$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Kicks
SV ONLY 23,603 KM
2024 Nissan Kicks
SV ONLY 23,603 KM
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,603 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Nissan Kicks SV Bold efficiency meets urban versatility in this subcompact crossover, featuring a 1.6-liter inline-4 delivering 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque through an Xtronic CVT with front-wheel drive, achieving an exceptional estimated 7.7 L/100km city and 6.6 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The SV trim showcases Nissan's distinctive design with LED signature lighting, heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the modern cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 6-way manual driver seat, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, and NissanConnect 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Nissan Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Rear Automatic Braking. Additional features include an intelligent key with push-button start, remote engine start, a clean CARFX and a balance of Nissan Warranty remaining.
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613-634-3262