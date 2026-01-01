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<p><strong>2024 Nissan Kicks SV</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Bold efficiency meets urban versatility in this subcompact crossover, featuring a 1.6-liter inline-4 delivering 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque through an Xtronic CVT with front-wheel drive, achieving an <strong>exceptional estimated 7.7 L/100km city and 6.6 L/100km highway fuel efficiency.</strong> The SV trim showcases Nissan's distinctive design with LED signature lighting, heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the modern cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 6-way manual driver seat, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, and NissanConnect 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Nissan Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Rear Automatic Braking. Additional features include an intelligent key with push-button start, remote engine start, a clean CARFX and a balance of Nissan Warranty remaining.</span></p>

2024 Nissan Kicks

23,603 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Nissan Kicks

SV ONLY 23,603 KM

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14342540

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV ONLY 23,603 KM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
23,603KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV2RL548100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,603 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Nissan Kicks SV Bold efficiency meets urban versatility in this subcompact crossover, featuring a 1.6-liter inline-4 delivering 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque through an Xtronic CVT with front-wheel drive, achieving an exceptional estimated 7.7 L/100km city and 6.6 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The SV trim showcases Nissan's distinctive design with LED signature lighting, heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the modern cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 6-way manual driver seat, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, and NissanConnect 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Nissan Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Rear Automatic Braking. Additional features include an intelligent key with push-button start, remote engine start, a clean CARFX and a balance of Nissan Warranty remaining.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2024 Nissan Kicks