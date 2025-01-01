Menu
???? 3.5L SV AWD NISSAN MURANO SV 2024 Luxury meets adventure! ????<br><br> This stunning 2024 Nissan Murano SV AWD is loaded with premium features and ready to elevate your driving experience. Enjoy comfort, technology, and peace of mind in one incredible package!<br><br> Features youll love:<br> ? 3.5L V6 Engine with All-Wheel Drive<br> ? Panoramic Sunroof<br> ? Heated Seats and Steering Wheel<br> ? Leather Interior<br> ? Remote Start<br> ? Apple CarPlay / Android Auto<br> ? Blind Spot Assist<br> ? Backup Camera<br> ? Bluetooth Connectivity<br> ? Air Conditioning<br> ? Cruise Control<br> ? Full Power Group<br><br> ?? NO FEES! <span>(Just pay applicable taxes.)</span><br> ?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

2024 Nissan Murano

79,953 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Murano

SV

13195454

2024 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,953KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2BS4RC114563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251140
  • Mileage 79,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2024 Nissan Murano