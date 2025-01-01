$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring- Low Mileage
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,498KM
VIN KL4AMESL3SB059882
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25285A
- Mileage 7,498 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Show up in this Encore GX and you show up exuding poise and style. This 2025 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This intelligently engineered Encore GX is ready to hit the road with versatile seating and cargo, stunning style, and an adventurous spirit. This SUV can fit your life, fit into your life, and help you find where you fit in all in one drive. With efficient power delivery and an engaging infotainment system, even the longest trips are made fun. For the evolution of the luxury family SUV, look no further than this Buick Encore GX.This low mileage SUV has just 7,498 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring trim steps things up with a power liftgate for rear cargo access, exclusive exterior styling and leatherette upholstery, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, and an 11-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane change alert with side blind zone alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and front pedestrian braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD), Premium Synthetic Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Highbeams, Power Door Locks, AM/FM Stereo, Front Collision Miti...
