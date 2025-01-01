$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Cadillac CTS
Premium Luxury- Low Mileage
2025 Cadillac CTS
Premium Luxury- Low Mileage
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,265KM
VIN 1G6DS5RK6S0105158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 8,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With state of the art technology, blissful handling and bold styling, it's no wonder why this Cadillac CT5 shines in its class. This 2025 Cadillac CT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
With endless amounts of grace and elegance, this gorgeous Cadillac CT-5 has been crafted to inspire your deepest desires. With a driver centric cockpit and high-quality material, no detail is too small, and this CT-5 is sure to impress. Set your heart racing and put your mind at ease in this premium Cadillac.This low mileage sedan has just 8,265 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CT5's trim level is Premium Luxury. This CT5 Premium Luxury is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with cooled leather seats, wireless device charging, adaptive remote start, park assist, dual zone climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel, a premium 15-speaker AKG audio system, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert. Style and technology flourish with premium aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting, heated power side mirrors, forward collision warning, a massive 33-inch touchscreen with voice recognition that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, 5G Wi-Fi hotspot and a HD rear vision camera plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
With state of the art technology, blissful handling and bold styling, it's no wonder why this Cadillac CT5 shines in its class. This 2025 Cadillac CT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
With endless amounts of grace and elegance, this gorgeous Cadillac CT-5 has been crafted to inspire your deepest desires. With a driver centric cockpit and high-quality material, no detail is too small, and this CT-5 is sure to impress. Set your heart racing and put your mind at ease in this premium Cadillac.This low mileage sedan has just 8,265 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CT5's trim level is Premium Luxury. This CT5 Premium Luxury is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with cooled leather seats, wireless device charging, adaptive remote start, park assist, dual zone climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel, a premium 15-speaker AKG audio system, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert. Style and technology flourish with premium aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting, heated power side mirrors, forward collision warning, a massive 33-inch touchscreen with voice recognition that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, 5G Wi-Fi hotspot and a HD rear vision camera plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.0L TWIN-SCROLL TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Cruise Control Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Seat-Massage, Requires Subscription,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2019 Nissan Qashqai S- $176 B/W 125,442 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Acadia SLE 150,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 104,144 KM $40,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2025 Cadillac CTS