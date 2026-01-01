$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Trax
LS ONLY 7,661 KM!!
2025 Chevrolet Trax
LS ONLY 7,661 KM!!
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11774
- Mileage 8,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Chevrolet Trax LS FWD Bold design meets exceptional value in this subcompact SUV, featuring a 1.2-liter turbocharged inline-3 delivering 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque through a continuously variable transmission with front-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 8.0 L/100km city and 7.0 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The LS trim showcases Chevrolet's striking new design with LED headlights with automatic on/off, LED daytime running lights, body-coloured door handles and mirrors, and 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. Inside the modern, spacious cabin, premium cloth seating includes 4-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, tilt and telescopic steering column, single-zone manual climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Chevy Safety Assist includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam auto high beams, and Rear Vision Camera. Additional features include keyless open and start, Teen Driver technology, 60/40 split-folding rear seats with 724 litres of cargo capacity expanding to 1,531 litres, and a compact spare tire. This Trax LS delivers spirited turbocharged performance, nimble urban maneuverability, and balance Chevrolet's comprehensive warranty coverage for Canadian drivers seeking modern technology and practicality at an exceptional value.
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