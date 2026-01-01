$23,495+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Venue
Preferred COMING SOON
2025 Hyundai Venue
Preferred COMING SOON
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Hyundai Venue Preferred Featuring a 1.6-liter inline-4 delivering an outstanding estimated 7.9 L/100km city and 6.9 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Preferred trim elevates its presence with LED daytime running lights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside the modern, well-appointed cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Hyundai SmartSense includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist. Additional features include proximity key entry with push-button start, remote engine start, balance of Hyundai Warranty and a clean CARFAX.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
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613-634-3262