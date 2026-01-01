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<p><strong>The 2025 Hyundai Venue Preferred</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Urban agility meets exceptional value in this subcompact SUV, featuring a 1.6-litre inline-4 delivering 121 horsepower and 113 lb-ft of torque through an Intelligent Variable Transmission with front-wheel drive, achieving an outstanding <strong>estimated fuel efficiency of 7.9 L/100km city and 6.9 L/100km highway.</strong> The Preferred trim elevates its presence with LED daytime running lights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside the modern, well-appointed cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Hyundai SmartSense includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist. Additional features include proximity key entry with push-button start, remote engine start, a clean carfax and balance of Hyundai Warranty. </span></p>

2025 Hyundai Venue

44,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Hyundai Venue

Preferred COMING SOON

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14212004

2025 Hyundai Venue

Preferred COMING SOON

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
44,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A36SU382130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Hyundai Venue Preferred Urban agility meets exceptional value in this subcompact SUV, featuring a 1.6-litre inline-4 delivering 121 horsepower and 113 lb-ft of torque through an Intelligent Variable Transmission with front-wheel drive, achieving an outstanding estimated fuel efficiency of 7.9 L/100km city and 6.9 L/100km highway. The Preferred trim elevates its presence with LED daytime running lights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside the modern, well-appointed cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Hyundai SmartSense includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist. Additional features include proximity key entry with push-button start, remote engine start, a clean carfax and balance of Hyundai Warranty.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2025 Hyundai Venue