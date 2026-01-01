$28,988+ taxes & licensing
2025 Nissan Kicks
SV
2025 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Certified
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,653 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection! Make the most of every day with the versatile, spirited, and efficient 2025 Kicks. This 2025 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kingston. This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2025 Kicks is here for it. This low mileage SUV has just 8,653 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Standard features include a heated steering wheel with heated front seats, wireless charging, remote engine start, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. Also standard is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay. To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGEInstead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer?s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN?T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.67 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
