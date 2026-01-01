Menu
Account
Sign In
Certified, Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto! Make the most of every day with the versatile, spirited, and efficient 2025 Kicks. This 2025 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kingston. This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2025 Kicks is here for it. This low mileage SUV has just 1,279 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And its got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. Our Kickss trim level is S. Standard features include heated front seats, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. Also standard is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto. To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGEInstead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer?s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN?T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $199.04 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2025 Nissan Kicks

1,279 KM

Details Description Features

$29,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Nissan Kicks

S

Watch This Vehicle
13488161

2025 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,279KM
VIN 3N8AP6BBXSL315738

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,279 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto! Make the most of every day with the versatile, spirited, and efficient 2025 Kicks. This 2025 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kingston. This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2025 Kicks is here for it. This low mileage SUV has just 1,279 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. Our Kicks's trim level is S. Standard features include heated front seats, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. Also standard is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto. To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGEInstead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer?s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN?T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $199.04 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 192,232 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF for sale in Kingston, ON
2025 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF 7,325 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Kingston, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 204,480 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2025 Nissan Kicks