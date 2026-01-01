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<p><strong>The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> featuring a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive, achieving an <strong>estimated 7.8 L/100km city and 5.9 L/100km highway fuel efficiency.</strong> The Trendline trim showcases premium cloth seating, including a 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone manual climate control, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 4-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include Front Assist with autonomous emergency braking and pedestrian monitoring, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, and a rearview camera. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, Volkswagen's comprehensive 4-year/80,000km new vehicle limited warranty, and so much more!</span></p>

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

31,245 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline ONLY 31,245 KM!

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14342537

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline ONLY 31,245 KM!

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
31,245KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWCX7BU1SM079421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,245 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline featuring a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 7.8 L/100km city and 5.9 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Trendline trim showcases premium cloth seating, including a 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone manual climate control, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 4-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include Front Assist with autonomous emergency braking and pedestrian monitoring, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, and a rearview camera. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, Volkswagen's comprehensive 4-year/80,000km new vehicle limited warranty, and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2025 Volkswagen Jetta