$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline ONLY 31,245 KM!
2025 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline ONLY 31,245 KM!
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,245 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline featuring a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 7.8 L/100km city and 5.9 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Trendline trim showcases premium cloth seating, including a 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone manual climate control, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 4-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include Front Assist with autonomous emergency braking and pedestrian monitoring, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, and a rearview camera. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, Volkswagen's comprehensive 4-year/80,000km new vehicle limited warranty, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
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613-634-3262