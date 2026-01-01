$30,995+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia Seltos
EX COMING SOON
2026 Kia Seltos
EX COMING SOON
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2026 Kia Seltos EX Premium Featuring a 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 146 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque through an Intelligent Variable Transmission with available all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 8.8 L/100km city and 7.6 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The EX Premium trim elevates its presence with LED headlights with automatic on/off, LED fog lights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the refined cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 10-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Kia Drive Wise includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, sunroof, a clean CARFAX and a balance of Kia warranty!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
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613-634-3262