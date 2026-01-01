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<p>The <strong>2026 Kia Seltos EX Premium</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Featuring a 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 146 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque through an Intelligent Variable Transmission with available all-wheel drive, <strong>achieving an estimated 8.8 L/100km city and 7.6 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. </strong>The EX Premium trim elevates its presence with LED headlights with automatic on/off, LED fog lights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the refined cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 10-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Kia Drive Wise includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, sunroof, a clean CARFAX and a balance of Kia warranty!</span></p>

2026 Kia Seltos

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Kia Seltos

EX COMING SOON

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14212007

2026 Kia Seltos

EX COMING SOON

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
39,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA7T7840310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2026 Kia Seltos EX Premium Featuring a 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 146 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque through an Intelligent Variable Transmission with available all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 8.8 L/100km city and 7.6 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The EX Premium trim elevates its presence with LED headlights with automatic on/off, LED fog lights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the refined cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 10-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Kia Drive Wise includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, sunroof, a clean CARFAX and a balance of Kia warranty!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$30,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2026 Kia Seltos