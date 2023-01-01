Menu
Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing**

1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

22,510 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

SS

1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

SS

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,510KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1g1gz37g2gr116209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # C6209
  • Mileage 22,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

High Output

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-XXXX

519-829-5628

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo