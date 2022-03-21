Menu
2000 Ford F-250

382,642 KM

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

SD LARIAT

SD LARIAT

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

382,642KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8805593
  • Stock #: 954
  • VIN: 1FTNX20F9YEE21280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 382,642 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 Ford F-250 SD Lariat Automatic
* Automatic transmission
* Air Conditioning
* Alloy Wheels
* Power Windows
* Cruise Control
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

