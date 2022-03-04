2000 Volkswagen Jetta

$3,450 + taxes & licensing 2 5 3 , 5 2 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8475981

8475981 Stock #: 773

773 VIN: 3VWSE29M6YM026068

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 253,524 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.