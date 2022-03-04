Menu
2000 Volkswagen Jetta

253,524 KM

Details Description

$3,450

+ tax & licensing
$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2000 Volkswagen Jetta

2000 Volkswagen Jetta

GLS VR6

2000 Volkswagen Jetta

GLS VR6

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

253,524KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8475981
  Stock #: 773
  VIN: 3VWSE29M6YM026068

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Mileage 253,524 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Automatic


* Automatic transmission
* Air Conditioning
* Power Window
* Alloy Wheels
* Keyless entry
* Heated Seats
* Sunroof
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3450 +hst +licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

