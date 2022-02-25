$2,950+ tax & licensing
1-877-895-0886
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
EXTENDED CAB 4X4
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,950
- Listing ID: 8348562
- Stock #: asis21752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 329,000 KM
Vehicle Description
OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substanial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
