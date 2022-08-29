2001 Ferrari 360

$100,005 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 2 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9242578

9242578 Stock #: DK4568BB

DK4568BB VIN: ZFFYT53A510123727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 67,293 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.