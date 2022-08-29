$100,005+ tax & licensing
2001 Ferrari 360
Spider - Low Mileage
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
67,293KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9242578
- Stock #: DK4568BB
- VIN: ZFFYT53A510123727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 67,293 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2001 Ferrari 360 is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This low mileage convertible has just 67,293 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 3.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
