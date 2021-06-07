2002 Bayliner 175

+ taxes & licensing
There's an old saying that you get what you pay for — but that's a lie. While it's true that you almost never get more than what you paid for, in today's world, you often get much less than what you paid for. However, on Bayliner's 175 you can see all $16,995 of its selling price on display — plus, some might argue, a good deal more
Specifications
Length 17'6"
Beam 7'
Draft w/drive down 2'10"
Dry weight 1,900 pounds
Fuel capacity 18 gals.
Maximum power 135 hp
Performance
Top speed 43.3 mph
Cruising speed 32 mph
Miles per gallons at 320-mph cruising speed 4.6
Range at 32-mph cruising 82 miles
BIMINI COVER INCLUDED
BOAT COVER INCLUDED
LISTED FOR ONLY $16,995 PLUS HST
