2002 Bayliner 175

0 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

2002 Bayliner 175

2002 Bayliner 175

3.0L Merc

2002 Bayliner 175

3.0L Merc

Location

Paradise Recreation

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-778-4148

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7333256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Bow Rider
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

There's an old saying that you get what you pay for — but that's a lie. While it's true that you almost never get more than what you paid for, in today's world, you often get much less than what you paid for. However, on Bayliner's 175 you can see all $16,995 of its selling price on display — plus, some might argue, a good deal more

 

Specifications

Length 17'6"

 

Beam 7'

 

Draft w/drive down 2'10"

 

Dry weight 1,900 pounds

 

Fuel capacity 18 gals.

 

Maximum power 135 hp

 

 

Performance

Top speed 43.3 mph

 

Cruising speed 32 mph

 

Miles per gallons at 320-mph cruising speed 4.6

 

Range at 32-mph cruising 82 miles

 

$$ BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY $$

 

BIMINI COVER INCLUDED

 

BOAT COVER INCLUDED

 

LISTED FOR ONLY $16,995 PLUS HST

 

$ BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY $$

Paradise Recreation

Paradise Recreation

Kitchener

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-778-4148

