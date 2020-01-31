2002 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Leather, Power Seat's, Convertible, Fog Lights, Certified, New Brakes all around, Good Driving Condition, Ontario Car, None Smoker, No pets, Must see!!!

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

Trip Computer

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Power Driver Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.