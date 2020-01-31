2002 BMW 3 Series

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1
519-208-0770
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Leather, Power Seat's, Convertible, Fog Lights, Certified, New Brakes all around, Good Driving Condition, Ontario Car, None Smoker, No pets, Must see!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1