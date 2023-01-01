Menu
2002 Honda Accord

296,000 KM

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

LX

2002 Honda Accord

LX

Location

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

296,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9833009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 296,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

